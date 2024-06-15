Braves hit Zack Littell hard, Rays start 10-day road trip with a loss

ATLANTA — Carrying over momentum from game to game — and series to series — is typically considered to be dependent on the opposing starting pitcher.

Friday, they Rays were foiled by their own.

After a pair of comeback wins over the Cubs, and with a near miss in between, the Rays rolled into Atlanta facing Braves ace Chris Sale and packaged two hits and a hit batter to grab a quick one-run lead.

Then they watched Zack Littell ruin their chances, and the rest of their night, with a brutal five-run first inning in what ended up a 7-3 mess. The loss dropped the Rays to 33-37 and kept them in last place in the American League East. The Braves improved to 37-30.

Littell didn’t appear to have much of anything on his pitches, allowing five straight hits — Michael Harris II single, Ozzie Albies double, Marcell Ozuna homer, Matt Olson double, Austin Riley double — from the start.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, down 4-0 he fielded an Adam Duvall one-out comebacker and totally airmailed the throw to first base, the error allowing Riley to score and make it 5-1.

Littell ended up facing 10 batters, needing 29 pitches to get the first three outs. When he came back for the second inning and allowed a one out walk and a Riley homer, it was clear that his night was going to be over soon.

The Rays covered the remaining six innings with Kevin Kelly, Phi Maton, Chris Devenski and Jason Adam, a lot of bullpen work as they are in a stretch of playing 19 games in 20 days, and at the start of a 10-day road trip.

It just turned out to be one of those kind of nights for the Rays.

Infielder Jose Caballero, who started at second base, had to leave after two innings due to what the team said was illness; he was replaced by Richie Palacios.

Even radio announcers Andy Freed and Neil Solondz were targeted, as an Albies foul ball went flying back into their booth — a rarity at Truist Field with the media facilities in the upper level. Freed took evasive action — “a slight dodge,” he said — and neither the announcers, nor their equipment, were damaged.

The Rays got their run in the first when Yandy Diaz rapped a leadoff single, Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch on the right foot and Amed Rosario doubled.

They got another in the seventh when Jose Siri doubled to lead off the inning and Palacios did with two outs, and the third in the ninth when Palacios singled in Siri.

Littell had allowed more than three earned runs in only two of his first 13 outings, and was on a string of three straight quality starts — working six or more innings and allowing three or fewer runs.

This story will be updated.

