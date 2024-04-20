Braves claim victory at Dahlberg Invite, Wolfpack third

Apr. 19—BUTTE — William Hollensteiner set a personal record to win the 400 meters, and Flathead won the team title at the Harry "Swede" Dahlberg Invitational Friday at Bulldog Memorial Field.

Hollensteiner clocked 48.78 seconds, winning by .96 over CMR's Jackson Tarver and moving atop the Class AA rankings in that event. Hollensteiner also ran a leg on the Braves' winning 1,600 meter relay team — Flathead did not win any other events — and finished fifth in the high jump (6 feet) and long jump (21-2).

The Braves finished the meet, which included all 16 Class A boys teams, with 73 points to take a two-point victory over Helena Capital. Glacier was third with 55.

Braden Casper threw 158-3 in the javelin to finish second for Flathead and teammate Dominick Mitten took third with a 155-7 launch.

Brody Thornsberry added a pair of third-place finishes for the Braves in the long jump (21-2) and the 100 meter dash (11.12).

Jacob Dolezal finished in third in the high jump for the Braves, clearing 6-2.

Flathead's Ben Bliven qualified for the finals in the 100 meters and 200 meters, but did not start either final. Bliven also ran on the 400 meter and 1,600 meter relays.

Wolfpack junior Ethan Anderson set his second personal best of the week in the 110-meter hurdles, running 14.33 — well under his previous best of 14.64. That's a PR and leads AA. Anderson also finished second in the 300 hurdles — Gallatin senor Nash Coley won — while Flathead's Lane Chivers came home third.

Glacier's Aiden Krause set a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 55-7.5. Fifth-place Henry Sellards (52-1.25) and sixth-place Ben WInters (51-4) made it three Wolfpack throwers in the top six.

Krause now leads AA in two events: He also took the victory in the discus with a throw of 191-3, not far off the 192-6 he threw at the same venue a week ago. Sentinel's Danny Sirmon (180-4) was second..

Glacier's 400 relay team finished in fourth place with a time of 43.39, behind Helena (43.33), Capital (43.25) and Billings West (43.02).

Full results can be found at athletic.net.