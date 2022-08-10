Braves call up top prospect Grissom from AA Mississippi

You don’t often see a Major League Baseball team calling up their top Minor League prospects late in the season in the middle of a pennant race. Yet, the Atlanta Braves have done exactly that.

On Wednesday morning, the Braves announced that 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom--one of their highest rated prospects-- will make his debut with the team Wednesday in Boston against the Red Sox.

Grissom will be heading north after starting this season with Atlanta’s top Single-A team in Rome. He was promoted in July to Double-A Mississippi, where he’s played in only 22 games.

Grissom, who has played second base, shortstop and third base is expected to play at second with the Braves who have been ravaged with injuries at the position.

All-Star Ozzie Albies went down after fracturing a bone in his foot in May. On Tuesday night, Orlando Arcia, who was filling in for Albies, hurt his hamstring while running the bases in the 10th inning of Tuesday nights 9-7 win over the Red Sox.

Arcia was moved to the 10-day disabled list with what the team described as a strained left hamstring.

Grissom was arguably the fastest rising prospect in the Braves farm system. He was an 11th round draft pick in 2019 and has dominated at each minor league level that he’s played at.

He hit .312 in 344 at-bats this season in Rome before his promotion. Grissom has been red-hot in Mississippi, hitting .363 with three home runs and 12 RBI’s.

Grissom is also the second young prospect Atlanta has called up this season. Michael Harris II, who was the team’s top prospect to start the season, was called up to the majors from Mississippi at the beginning of May to play centerfield. Harris solidified a then-struggling outfield with his defense and hitting.

The Braves play game two of their series with Boston on Wednesday night at historic Fenway Park beginning just a few minutes after 7 p.m. Kyle Wright will take the mound for Atlanta. Don’t be surprised to see Grissom, wearing number 18--standing out at second base when the team takes the field.