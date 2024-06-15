Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (33-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (4-3, 4.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -159, Rays +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 20-12 record at home and a 37-30 record overall. The Braves have gone 20-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 33-37 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 19 home runs while slugging .610. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .467. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-44 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Rays: Jose Caballero: day-to-day (illness), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.