Braves, Bravettes shine in opening dual

Apr. 3—MISSOULA — Ben Bliven took the victory in the 100 meters with a time of 10.98 seconds and the 200 meters in 22.26 seconds to highlight Flathead's efforts at a season-opening track dual against Missoula Big Sky Tuesday.

Bliven set a personal record in both events at MCPS Stadium, and he wasn't alone.

Jacob Dolezal also won a pair of events, taking the 110 meter hurdles in 14.87 seconds and the high jump with a mark of six feet, six inches.

Michael Maher grabbed the victory in the pole vault with a personal-best mark of 14-0.

Brody Thornsberry won the long jump with a leap of 21-11.25 and finished in second in the 100 meters to Bliven.

Other winners for the Braves were Kasen Kastner in the 1600 (2:00.74) and Bauer Holman in the 3,200 (10:40.02). Flathead also swept the relays.

On the girls side, Alivia Rinehart took the 200 meters with a time of 25.93 seconds, and the 100 meter hurdles in 15.17 seconds.

Alice Dolezal also brought home wins in the triple jump with a distance of 34-10 and the high jump with a height of 4-10. Selah Lackey made it a Flathead sweep of the pole vault with a mark of 9-0.

Lilli Rumsey Eash won the 3,200 by nearly two minutes over teammate Hailey Hendrickson. Josie Wilson took the win in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.78.

Other Bravette winners were Mikenna Conan in the 800 meters (2:29.34), Zoey Bortz in the 300 meter hurdles (48.79). The Bravette relay teams also swept.

Team results were not available. Full individual results can be found on athletic.net.