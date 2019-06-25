Braves announcer Jeff Francoeur wishes he would have punched Willson Contreras in 2016

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras pulled off an impressive feat Monday. He not only managed to enrage one current member of the Atlanta Braves, he also angered a former member of the club.

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers exchanged words with Contreras after Contreras belted a home run in the second inning of the Cubs’ 8-3 win Monday.

While Flowers was upset, Braves announcer — and former player — Jeff Francoeur took things a step further. The whole incident made Francoeur wish he would have punched Contreras in the face during a verbal altercation in 2016.

Lol @ Jeff Francouer saying he should have thrown a haymaker at Contreras. We all wish you would have @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/Dl05C2d665 — Eric Cooper (@its_2js) June 25, 2019

When Contreras heard about that comment, he laughed it off, saying Francoeur should “be a professional.”

Here’s Willson Contreras, on Jeff Francouer’s comments during Braves broadcast Monday night. Francoeur said “I wish I would’ve just thrown a haymaker” when recalling on-field argument with Contreras on July 7, 2016.



First, Contreras let out a laugh, then responded... pic.twitter.com/RteLKcOKcl — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 25, 2019

Though Flowers didn’t resort to physical threats, there was plenty of evidence he was still mad about the situation after the game. The 33-year-old Flowers apparently spent part of his evening defending his actions on Instagram.

So Tyler Flowers stayed up all night replying to every comment on MLB’s insta post of Willson’s homer...this is cringe worthy 😂 @DOM_Frederic @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/tDWrGmM8UQ — Micah (@m_i_c_ah) June 25, 2019

The two teams are set to play again Tuesday night. Hopefully, Flowers has moved on by then.

