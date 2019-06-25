Braves announcer Jeff Francoeur wishes he would have punched Willson Contreras in 2016

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras pulled off an impressive feat Monday. He not only managed to enrage one current member of the Atlanta Braves, he also angered a former member of the club.

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers exchanged words with Contreras after Contreras belted a home run in the second inning of the Cubs’ 8-3 win Monday.

While Flowers was upset, Braves announcer — and former player — Jeff Francoeur took things a step further. The whole incident made Francoeur wish he would have punched Contreras in the face during a verbal altercation in 2016.

When Contreras heard about that comment, he laughed it off, saying Francoeur should “be a professional.”

Though Flowers didn’t resort to physical threats, there was plenty of evidence he was still mad about the situation after the game. The 33-year-old Flowers apparently spent part of his evening defending his actions on Instagram.

The two teams are set to play again Tuesday night. Hopefully, Flowers has moved on by then.

