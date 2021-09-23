Braves' Adam Duvall has home run taken away after baserunning mistake

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall had a home run taken away during Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after he passed his teammate Austin Riley while running the bases.

Duvall drilled a ball to left-center field that cleared the fence in the first inning which would have given him his 38th long ball of the season.

There were two men on base before Duvall's hit, which Diamondbacks center fielder Jake McCarthy jumped to catch near the wall, but the ball bounced off his glove and into the stands.

Riley was on second base and thought the ball had been caught so he tried to return to first base where Duvall passed him.

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall connects for a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A runner's fielder's choice was called and ruled Duvall out at second, while Riley and Freddie Freeman scored. Duvall was credited with a two-run single as Atlanta went on to win 9-2 to maintain a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

“As a hitter or runner, you have to be aware of that,” manager Brian Snitker said to MLB.com. “When you have a runner in front of you, you can’t [pass] him. Probably, Austin got a little carried away coming back. That’s just part of baserunning and you have to be aware of that. I don’t think it’s a bad rule at all.”

