Braves activate Sean Rodriguez from the 60-day disabled list

The Braves announced a handful of roster moves on Monday: utilityman Jace Peterson and pitcher Jason Hursh were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and utilitymen Danny Santana and Sean Rodriguez were activated from the disabled list.

Rodriguez, 32, was injured in a car accident in February — he was not at fault — and was expected to miss the whole season due to a serious shoulder injury. The Braves signed Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million contract in November. He was expected to handle second base, but after he was injured, the Braves acquired Brandon Phillips from the Reds. Now that he’s back, Rodriguez will likely serve in a utility role.

Rodriguez had the best season of his career last year with the Pirates, batting .270/.349/.510 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 342 plate appearances.

