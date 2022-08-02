Braves acquire closer Raisel Iglesias in trade with Los Angeles Angels
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta BravesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles AngelsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Raisel IglesiasLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Braves have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN.
Atlanta will send pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson to the Angels in exchange for Iglesias.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Braves have unquestionably improved the back of their bullpen with the acquisition of Iglesias.
Iglesias, 32, has had an up and down season in Los Angeles, with a 4.04 ERA to go along with his 16 saves. However, in his career with the Angels and Cincinnati Reds, Iglesias has been a solid closer, with 156 career saves.
The Cuban Iglesias tied his career high in saves with 34 in 2021.
TRENDING STORIES:
Braves sign All-Star Austin Riley to record-setting 10-year contract
Alongside closer Kenley Jansen, Iglesias is another guy on the Atlanta roster who is comfortable pitching late in the game.
Iglesias is under contract through 2025.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: