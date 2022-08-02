Braves acquire closer Raisel Iglesias in trade with Los Angeles Angels

The Braves have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN.

Atlanta will send pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson to the Angels in exchange for Iglesias.

The Braves have unquestionably improved the back of their bullpen with the acquisition of Iglesias.

Iglesias, 32, has had an up and down season in Los Angeles, with a 4.04 ERA to go along with his 16 saves. However, in his career with the Angels and Cincinnati Reds, Iglesias has been a solid closer, with 156 career saves.

The Cuban Iglesias tied his career high in saves with 34 in 2021.

Alongside closer Kenley Jansen, Iglesias is another guy on the Atlanta roster who is comfortable pitching late in the game.

Iglesias is under contract through 2025.

