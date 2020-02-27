Braves 1B Freeman says elbow swelling not a concern

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said the swelling of his surgically impaired right elbow won't keep him out long and he expects to return to the spring training lineup next week.

Speaking to reporters Thursday at the Braves' facility in North Port, Fla., Freeman said doctors assured him the swelling was to be expected after his increased activity level.

"I am not concerned at all," said Freeman, who was scratched from the lineup in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. "Just a little hiccup swelled on me on Monday. I feel good. I'm shooting for next week to play again."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The team consulted with the surgeon who performed the procedure last October, Dr. David Altchek, who said there was no cause for worry, according to Freeman.

"I hit nine days in a row. I threw, I worked out, stuff like that," Freeman said. "Now we know how much I can do and I can take it back a little bit. I'll be good to go. Dr. Altchek said there's no concern."

Freeman, 30, was bothered by a right elbow injury late in the 2019 season and postseason. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove three fragments and multiple bone spurs from the elbow after the season.

Freeman belted 38 home runs in 2019 but didn't hit one in the regular season after Sept. 1. In the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which the Braves lost in five games, he was 4 of 20 with one home run, one RBI and six strikeouts.

--Field Level Media