Brave Brawlers finish second in Bozeman

Jan. 7—BOZEMAN — Flathead finished as runner up to Billings West at the Tom LeProwse wrestling tournament Saturday at Gallatin High. Billings West edged Flathead by just a point and a half to win 251.5 to 250. Anders Thompson took home first place at the 205 pound weight class as he beat Cooper Freitag of Billings West in the first place match. Sawyer Troupe took home first place at 285 pounds for the Brave Brawlers after beating Hudson Wiens of Bozeman.

"We had some great wrestling this weekend and most definitely are in the mix for state next month." Brave Brawlers head coach Jeff Thompson said. "We have seen a lot of improvement from this team and they are inches away from finding another level. West has a great squad but Flathead is nipping on their heels."

Dane Lake and Kellen Downing landed in second place in their respective weight classes of 103 and 145 pounds.

Others to place for the Braves include Gunnar Thompson (182), Lane Chivers (152), Daniel Evert (138), Aiden Downing (132), Diesel Thompson (126), and Hunter Arriaga (120).

Lady Brawlers

On the girls side the Flathead Lady Brawlers took home a fourth place finish at the Tom LeProwse tournament. Billings Senior took first followed by Baker and Billings Skyview.

Bella Downing defeated Taylor Lay of Helena Capital to win the 120 pound weight class while Lucy Libby landed in third place at 235 after falling to Teaka Mahlmeister Of Billings Senior.

Freshman Kaydence Edwards landed a sixth place finish at 152.

"The Flathead Girls had a much better showing this weekend than they did competing in Great Falls before Christmas over doubling our number of girls making it to the second day. With a young team, we are definitely headed in the right direction in our performance on the mat." Lady Brawlers head coach Amber Downing said.

