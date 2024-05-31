Brassfield leads BCHS into second straight regional baseball title game

Don’t let the relatively pristine uniform fool you, as one opposing player said it best, Bakersfield Christian pitcher Mason Brassfield “was filthy” on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 2 Eagles standout left-hander shook off a rough start, by his lofty standards, and thoroughly dominated No. 3 San Diego-Point Loma’s lineup before tiring in the seventh.

In likely his last high school game on the mound, Brassfield came within one out of a complete game, limiting the Pointers to a run on five hits, striking out 12 to push BCHS to a 3-1 victory and into its second straight Southern California Regional Division-III baseball title game.

The Eagles (28-5), which lost at home to Westlake Village-Westlake 3-2 in last year’s D-III final, will travel to face top-seeded Bellflower-St. John Bosco at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“That first inning was a little bit rough, said Brassfield, who improved to 12-2. “I knew they were a well-coached team and after I figured out they actually were going to come out swinging, I knew I was going to have to make some more quality pitchers. Throwing more of my off-speed just to make sure I could get those ground balls or weak contact. And I actually struck out a lot more than I thought I would.”

After giving up a run on three hits in the first inning to Point Loma (19-9-4), Brassfield bounced back by striking out the side in the second. After a lead-off single by Point Loma’s Druw Frost in the third, Brassfield struck out three straight to end the inning.

The TCU-commit also struck out the side in fifth and got the first out of the seventh before walking two of the next three batters — his only base on balls issued.

“You know, I was definitely fatigued,” said Brassfield, who also doubled at the plate. “It’s been a long season. It’s been a great season and I feel honored to have been able to play with (everyone), but I felt like for me, knowing that my body wasn’t going to be 100% this game. I knew I was going to have to make some quality pitches and I was able to do that.”

With the tying runs on base in the seventh, sophomore right-hander Cale Nielson got Frost to ground out to end the game.

“(He was) unbelievable,” said BCHS coach Mark Ratekin of Brassfield. “He was able to pound the zone the whole game. I wanted to get him that complete game in his last home start, but his pitch count was high, and Cale came in and closed it out.”

Trailing 1-0 and without a hit in its first two at-bats, BCHS came to life in the third when No. 9 batter Gavin Greer singled to open the inning against Pointers left-hander Matthew Garrison, who pitched a 1-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead his team to the San Diego Section D-II title last week.

Luke Mann then poked a base hit into left and Kadyn Kirkley sacrificed them both into scoring position. One out later, McCoy Silicz grounded a single off the glove of Point Loma shortstop Eli Montgomery to chase home two runs.

“We know we can rely on Mason,” Ratekin said. “We figured f we got three or four runs that we’d be good today. Because that’s who Mason is. He’s a bulldog and he doesn’t give up very many hits or runs,”

The Eagles added another run in the fifth when Deakin Brinkley singled and moved to second on a walk to Danny Aguirre, his third free pass of the game. Brinkley scored on a throwing error off a grounder by Trent Martin to give BCHS a two-run cushion.

Now Bakersfield Christian will have another chance at a regional title, this time on the road.

“We’re just going to go down there and play our game,” Ratekin said. “Hopefully we can execute a little bit more offensively. We left some runners on base and we have to make the most of those opportunities.”