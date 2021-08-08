Bras For The Cause kickoff party scheduled

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·2 min read

Aug. 8—Over the years, Bras For The Cause Hunt County has raised funds in the community which were dedicated toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.

A kickoff event is scheduled later this month for this year's campaign, with a goal expected to be the biggest yet.

The 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County, with the theme of "Bra-stalgia" is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 14. More than 100 entries typically compete for the coveted "Brabies" awards and are displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries.

Bras for the Cause will hold the Kick-Off Party at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 26, at the Emerald Ballroom in downtown Greenville.

During the party, volunteers can pick up a yard sign, purchase a 2021 "Bra-stalgia" t-shirt, sign up to be a sponsor, and learn about the Bras for the Cause.

Bras for the Cause benefits the Hunt Memorial Regional Healthcare Foundation and has raised more than $1 million dollars with the funds going to purchase equipment and to provide support for local cancer patients. Money raised each year assists Janice's Closet, which provides wigs, treatment gowns and other supplies to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Bras For The Cause Hunt County "Big Boob" Pud Kearns, in her Housewarmers of Greenville newsletter announced this week that the 2021 project would be an upgraded Mobile Mammography Coach.

"The Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mammography Coach (MMU) has been on the road for over 10 years and logged tens of thousands of miles," Kearns said. "But it's showing it's age and newer technology is now available. The new coach will be outfitted with the latest 3-D Mammogram equipment, as well as a Bone Density scanner to screen for osteoporosis. It will also have comfortable changing rooms and waiting areas. It's the biggest project ever, but thanks to the remarkable success story of the MMU, Bras for the Cause believes that the community will show the enthusiastic support needed to make this happen!"

Additional information is available at the Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo

Recommended Stories

  • Do's and Don'ts for people looking to dodge delta COVID-19 variant

    Tufts Dr. Shira Doron says if you're fully vaccinated, you're well protected from severe sickness, but the highly contagious delta variant makes vigilance more important.

  • If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

    Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out w

  • Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. COVID-19 increases patients' risks for heart attack and stroke, suggests a study from Sweden that compared 86,742 individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 and 348,481 people without the virus. In the week following a COVID-19 diagnosis, the risk of a first heart attack went up three- to eight-fold, and the risk of a first stroke due to a blood-vessel blockage rose three- to six-fold, the researchers found.

  • Nationals' Juan Soto has a negative MRI result on injured right knee

    Nationals Juan Soto had an MRI result come back negative on his injured right knee.

  • Expert discusses COVID-19's Lambda variant and uptick in child infections

    Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of the possibility of new, stronger COVID-19 variants emerging if not enough Americans are immunized. The Lambda variant, which was first identified in Peru and is now spreading through South America, is highly contagious. Urgent care nurse practitioner Justin Gill joined CBSN to discuss the variant, the rise in children testing positive for the coronavirus and more.

  • United Airlines becomes first carrier to mandate vaccine for U.S.-based employees

    United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company announced Friday, becoming the first domestic airline to require the vaccine as a condition of employment. The company's mandate will apply to all 67,000 of its active, U.S.-based employees, the company said.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all Uni

  • Andrew Dice Clay has Bell’s palsy, but insists it’s ‘not really a big deal’

    Andrew Dice Clay is dealing with Bell’s palsy, but insists it's not a big deal and he's as "gorgeous" as ever. On Friday it was reported the comedian and actor, 63, had developed the condition several weeks ago after waking up and noticing his face was drooping. He had no other symptoms and didn't think he suffered a stroke. His doctor examined him and made the diagnosis.

  • Lyme disease upends people's lives, but insurance often won't cover the treatment of long-lasting symptoms

    To get rid of persisting Lyme disease symptoms, patients sometimes pay as much as $100,000 for controversial treatments not covered by insurance.

  • COVID survivor: 'Have to start my life all over again'

    As her father lay dying last August from the coronavirus at a Georgia hospital, Lindsay Schwarz put her hands on his arms and softly sang him lines from their favorite songs. Eugene Schwarz had been admitted three weeks earlier, but the hospital had not allowed his daughter to visit him for fear of spreading the virus. “I was hugging my father, and it didn’t really feel like my father,” Schwarz said.

  • 'It's awful. You don't want to get this disease': Here are 5 tips to protect against Lyme disease during peak tick season.

    Lyme disease cases are skyrocketing year after year, and its symptoms can range from mild to devastating. An expert shares how to prevent it.

  • Doctor discusses impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Louisiana, risk of large gatherings

    The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in South Dakota. The event is expected to draw up to half a million bikers to the area, raising concerns of a surge in cases as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on the latest. Then Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, joins CBSN's Bradley Blackburn to discuss the risks of large gatherings, and the impact of the pandemic on the state of Louisiana.

  • Mayor on masks: 'If you're not vaccinated, shut up, don't complain'

    "For anyone that's frustrated about wearing a mask and you're not vaccinated, then look in the mirror. It's your fault that we're going back to having an indoor mask mandate. Make sure that folks get vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated, shut up, don't complain. Folks need to wear a mask to protect themselves, to protect the people around them."

  • Baltimore businesses begin requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 tests

    Baltimore music venue Ottobar appears to be the first in the area to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend its concerts.

  • Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show

    Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated, and a new study shows survivors who ignored that advice had twice the risk of getting reinfected

  • Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.

  • This Is Why You Get Painful Toe Cramps—and How to Find Relief

    Here's what you can do to prevent and soothe pesky toe cramps.

  • New Illinois law expands coverage for biomarker testing in cancer patients

    A cancer advocacy group is applauding a new law in Illinois involving biomarker testing.

  • Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated ‘can both transmit Covid’

    People who are fully vaccinated have a similar viral load to the unvaccinated, suggesting both can transmit Covid.

  • Chipmunks test positive for plague closing section of Lake Tahoe

    Officials have carried out treatments to try and eradicate the disease from the area