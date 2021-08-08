Bras For The Cause kickoff party scheduled

Aug. 8—Over the years, Bras For The Cause Hunt County has raised funds in the community which were dedicated toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.

A kickoff event is scheduled later this month for this year's campaign, with a goal expected to be the biggest yet.

The 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County, with the theme of "Bra-stalgia" is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 14. More than 100 entries typically compete for the coveted "Brabies" awards and are displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries.

Bras for the Cause will hold the Kick-Off Party at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 26, at the Emerald Ballroom in downtown Greenville.

During the party, volunteers can pick up a yard sign, purchase a 2021 "Bra-stalgia" t-shirt, sign up to be a sponsor, and learn about the Bras for the Cause.

Bras for the Cause benefits the Hunt Memorial Regional Healthcare Foundation and has raised more than $1 million dollars with the funds going to purchase equipment and to provide support for local cancer patients. Money raised each year assists Janice's Closet, which provides wigs, treatment gowns and other supplies to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Bras For The Cause Hunt County "Big Boob" Pud Kearns, in her Housewarmers of Greenville newsletter announced this week that the 2021 project would be an upgraded Mobile Mammography Coach.

"The Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mammography Coach (MMU) has been on the road for over 10 years and logged tens of thousands of miles," Kearns said. "But it's showing it's age and newer technology is now available. The new coach will be outfitted with the latest 3-D Mammogram equipment, as well as a Bone Density scanner to screen for osteoporosis. It will also have comfortable changing rooms and waiting areas. It's the biggest project ever, but thanks to the remarkable success story of the MMU, Bras for the Cause believes that the community will show the enthusiastic support needed to make this happen!"

Additional information is available at the Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo