Brantley, Robinson win region awards

Dec. 12—VALDOSTA — Valdosta Wildcats Eric Brantley and Todd Robinson were among the big winners in the Region 1-7A football awards.

Robinson was named Co-Athlete of the Year with Camden County's JaMarley Riddle. Brantley earned Defensive Player of the Year.

Brantley, a jack of all trades for the Wildcats, the Colorado commit equally adept on both sides of the ball. He led VHS in tackles at 98, 34 of them for lost yardage. Brantley was credited with 12 sacks and 16 QB hurries.

On offense, Brantley scored three times, twice as a rusher and once as a receiver.

Though he battled injuries, Robinson finished with a shade over 1,000 passing yards, throwing for nine touchdowns. Robinson eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as well and had five scores in that department.

Eight Vikings and 10 Wildcats were named first team offense or defense.

First team Vikings on offense were running back Jacarre' Fleming, lineman DJ Jones, receiver Jaylin Carter and punter Carson Page. Earning honors defensively were lineman O'Shea Brooks, inside linebacker Coleman Lewis, outside linebacker Jayden Stallworth and safety Marlin Evans.

For Valdosta, first team offense players were running back Deron Foster, linemen Smoke Bennett and Jalen Burgess and wide receiver Prince Jean. Defensively, lineman Dayli Sims, inside linebacker Amari Tomblin, outside linebackers Jaylen Bentley and Nykobi Brown and safeties Jabari Baker and Khali Mollay.

Wildcats on the second team were Jontivious McGriff (tight end), Jeremiah Alexander (offensive line), Jermaine Booker (offensive line), Eli Lewis (receiver), John Smith (punter), Franklin Garcia (kicker), Jabari Williams (defensive line) and cornerbacks Cam Brown and Jalon Copeland.

Second team Lowndes picks were Andres Contreras (defensive line), Cameron Rigdon (linebacker), Anthony Carter (corner back) and KJ Massey (safety), Marvis Parrish (quarterback), Hayden Williams (offensive line) and Adam Sefa (receiver).

Tight end Grant Laskey, long snapper Weston Edwards and kicker Aiden Andrews were honorable mention Lowndes players. Running back Shakevious Wright, offensive lineman Camron Jackson and defensive back Mark McCoggle merited honorable mention for Valdosta.

Colquitt County won three of the other big Region 1-7A awards. Sean Calhoun was Coach of the Year, with Neko Fann Region Player of the Year and Brett Fitzgerald Special Teams Player of the Year. Richmond Hill's Nick Bliss earned Offensive Player of the Year.