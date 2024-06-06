Branthwaite misses on Euro 2024 place

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been left out of England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old centre-back had been included in Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man squad, but will not be in the final 26 travelling to Germany for the tournament starting on 14 June.

Branthwaite had an impressive breakthrough season with the Toffees, becoming a mainstay in their backline and featuring in 35 of their 38 Premier League games.

His form earned him his first senior call-up in March and he made his international debut coming off the bench during the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday.

The left-footed centre-back was part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championship last summer.

Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker will be Southgate's defensive options at Euro 2024.