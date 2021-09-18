Branson keeps Neosho winless

Sep. 18—BRANSON, Mo. — David Hadaller scored four touchdowns Friday to spark Branson past visiting Neosho 58-28.

The Pirates (2-2) moved to a 41-14 lead at intermission behind Hadaller's three first-half scores on runs of 17, two and five yards. He scored again on an 18-yard run early in the third quarter.

Jared Siler scored on runs of 62 and 79 yards in the first half for the Wildcats, who fell to 0-4. Neosho's Brock Franklin hit paydirt in the third quarter on 19- and 15-yard passes from Evan Haskins.

Branson's Tayshaune Hill scored touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of nine and 15 yards. Others scoring for the Pirates were Cade Grimm (six-yard run in the first quarter), Cooper Sexton on a touchdown pass from Tristan Pierce and Dane Efrid on a 25-yard field goal.

Neosho will host Nixa at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The game is being held on Saturday rather than Friday due to a shortage of officials.