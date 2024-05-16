Brannen strokes 2 home runs in Bullard's 13-6 romp over Rockets

May 15—WACO — Bullard hitters put on a display of power in Wednesday's Class 4A, Region III semi-final series opener against Waco Robinson.

The Lady Panthers roughed up the Rockets, to the tune of 13-6, in a game that was played at the Rockets' home field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will get under way at 6 p.m. Friday in Bullard. If a third game is needed, it will take place at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Midlothian.

Each team tallied eight hits in the game; however, seven of Bullard's hits were extra base hits, which included four home runs.

Brooklyn Brannen went yard twice for the Lady Panthers. Her first bomb drove in three runs in the second inning when she lifted the ball over the fence in center field. In the fourth frame, Brannen blasted a two-run homer to right field.

Mattie Nix and Baylie Walker each belted a two-run homer for the Lady Panthers.

Other hitting leaders for Bullard included Emery Baker (two doubles, 1 RBI), and Kenzie Roberts (double, RBI).

The Lady Panthers were in control of the game from the start. Bullard led 5 — 0 after two innings and play and 10-2 after four complete.

Anistyn Foster was the game's winning pitcher. She went the distance in the circle and gave up six runs, all earned, on eight hits. Foster struck out six and walked seven.

Peyton Richards launched a solo home run for the Rockets.