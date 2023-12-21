Brann Women 2-2 Lyon Féminines: Lyon held after Lindsey Horan sent off

United States co-captain Lindsey Horan was sent off in the 52nd minute

Signe Gaupset scored a 94th-minute equaliser to help Brann draw with 10-player Lyon in the Champions League.

Amel Majri's strike and Ada Hegerberg's penalty gave Lyon a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes, but Justine Kielland's thunderous effort pulled a goal back for Brann before the break.

USA co-captain Lindsey Horan was sent off after 52 minutes for a push on Brann's Karoline Haugland.

And Gaupset denied Group B leaders Lyon victory with a last-gasp leveller.

The result ended the perfect record of the French champions in this season's group stage, although Lyon clinched a spot in the last 16 with their draw and will advance as group winners with one more win from their final two games.

The eight-time winners lifted the 2021-22 edition but were knocked out by Chelsea in the quarter-finals last season.

Lyon remain top of Group B with 10 points, three points clear of second-placed Brann.

In Group B's other fixture, Slavia Prague face St Polten later on Thursday.