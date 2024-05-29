Brandywine Heights wins District 3 Class 2A softball title

Brandywine Heights pulled out a nail-bitter against Delone Catholic 2-0 at Seaber Stadium at Millersville University on Tuesday.

In a game where neither team could get the bats going like they wanted, the second-seeded Bullets (11-11) put together two quality innings to edge out the top-seeded Squires (13-8).

“We knew this was going to be a dog fight,” Bullets coach Don Roach said. “Every pitch is going to matter. That is a good quality team. I’d like to see us hit more but I’m going to give credit to their pitcher, she was tough.”

To begin the game the Bullets went three up and three down as Delone Catholic’s Emma Wilson was throwing heat. She went on to strike out 15 batters on the day.

However, on Brandywine’s side, Elyse Stufflet was having a game herself allowing only five hits and striking out four batters.

Each team could not get anything going through the first three innings. It wasn’t until the fourth, the Bullets saw an opportunity to get on the scoreboard.

Christina Schuster laid down a bunt to get on first and then stole second.

That is when Stufflet made her impact on the offensive side. With one out, she rocked an RBI double to right field which proved to be the game-winner in the end.

“I was looking for one specific pitch,” Stufflet said on that at-bat. “I knew she threw mostly outside and away. So, I stepped into the batter’s box, crowded the plate a little bit, and I knew what pitch I was looking for. I was able to connect to get a really good hit off the bat.”

Wilson got back on track striking out seven of the next nine batters going into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Squires got hits to put runners on first and second.

After a mound visit from Roach, Stufflet the next three batters all grounded out to shortstop where Kamryn Henry threw it to third base for a fielder’s choice out every time.

“That was awesome,” Stufflet said of the sixth inning. “Giving up the leadoff hit is never good or a base hit or a walk with no outs on the scoreboard. We recovered very well from that. Our defense shut it down. It drove our energy through the roof and that’s what allowed us to get that insurance run in the seventh inning.”

In the seventh, the Cougars got an insurance run. Leadoff hitter Emma Lukenich hit a triple to right-center. After a strikeout from Alyssa Bortz, Elizabeth Tomaine laid down a perfect bunt for Lukenich to score the second run of the game.

Wilson retireed the next two batters before the Squires had three outs to make something happen.

Stufflet got the first two batters to ground out before striking out the last batter and the Bullets went into celebration mode.

“She’s just a courageous kid,” Roach said of Stufflet. “She loves the game and she’s you’ll never see her with the word quit on her lips. She works like a dog and wants to ball… what more can you ask of her as a captain.”