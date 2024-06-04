Brandywine Heights softball falls in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs

Brandywine Heights lost 15-3 to South Williamsport in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Lyons Field on Monday.

The District 4 champion Mounties (22-2) had their bats going all game.

Brandywine Heights (11-12), which won the District 3 championship last week by beating DeLone Catholic 2-0, had six errors which led to five runs.

Brandywine pitcher Elyse Stofflet throws in the Bullets first-round state playoff loss to South Williamsport Monday at Lyons. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

“Today they were better than us and we couldn’t stop them,” Bullets coach Don Roach said. “We were out of character. There were many errors and left girls on base. We weren’t our normal selves. That doesn’t take away from them, they crushed the ball today.”

Brandywine left 10 runners on base in the game.

After a scoreless first inning, the Mountaineers offense got cranking.

Maddie Pinkerton hit into a fielder’s choice to second base which scored the first run of the game. The next batter then hit a ground ball leading to an error that scored another run before the Bullets had their side retired in order.

In the third, the Mounties stayed hot. Lilly Reedy hit a two-run RBI double down the third base line. Pinkerton knocked in her second RBI of the game with a single past shortstop.

In the fourth inning, South Williamsport scored two more runs coming on two doubles to left field and a run scored off of an error by the Bullets.

South Williamsport’s A-Lizabeth Schuler is safe at second as Brandywine shortstop Kamryn Henry takes the throw in the Bullets’ first-round state playoff loss to the Mounties Monday at Lyons. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the Bullets trailed 10-0 with a chance for the mercy rule to go into effect if they did not get at least one run across the plate.

After a flyout and strikeout, Brandywine was down to their final out of the season.

Kamryn Henry got the offense going with a single to center field. Charlotte Ronco then came to the plate and hit an RBI double to right field to extend the game by at least one more inning.

In the top of the seventh, the Mounties piled it one, scoring five more to lead 15-1.

The Bullets would not go down without a fight as they had another two-out rally going.

Alyssa Bortz stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third as she hit a double to knock in the last two runs of the season for the Bullets.

“We started off really rough,” Roach said of the season. “I knew from the get-go this team had potential. They had the ability to do things well and it took a while for them to click. Finally, in the districts, we got to play teams our size and it paid off.”

South Williamsport plays District 1 champion Bristol (18-1) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

• In a Class 3A game, Juniata eliminated Kutztown 2-0.

Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gaisior allowed just two hits and no runs for Juniata (23-2), which will play Loyalsock (20-3) in the quarterfinals.

For Kutztown (18-7), Felicia Oldt doubled and Sadie Berger singled.

Kutztown was the Berks Division IV and District 3 Class 3A champions this year.