Brandywine dominates from start to finish in 30-7 Homecoming rout of Dowagiac

NILES TOWNSHIP – Brandywine football coach Justin Kinzie believes he saw his true football team Friday night at Selge Field.

The Bobcats’ followers who gathered on Homecoming and Hall of Fame night had plenty to cheer about as well as Brandywine broke a three-game losing streak and ended Dowagiac’s four-game winning streak with a convincing 30-7 victory.

“I know a lot of coaches say stuff like this, and it’s just crazy talk (but) we’re legitimately seven plays away from being an undefeated team right now,” said the second-year coach after the Bobcats totaled 300 yards in total offense, 295 on the ground, in improving to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Lakeland Athletic Conference.

Friday night scores: Friday night high school football scores. See how your team did

“We know we’re a dangerous, dangerous football team when we get out of our way,” Kinzie added. “Tonight we did that. We executed. It was a perfect game with no miscues (well, one penalty). I’m so proud of them.”

Leading the rushing attack was junior fullback Carter Sobecki, who scored four touchdowns, three in the first half on runs of 27, 25 and 1 yards as he ran for 108 of his team-high 114 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Kaiden Rieth added 66 yards on 18 runs and sophomore wingback Kaeden Warfield had 61 yards on six gallops, one a 26-yard scoring romp late in the third quarter.

The touchdowns came on drives which ate up 4:08, 1:44, 3:47, 8:57 and 6:54 of the clock. Coach Duane Davis’ Chieftains (4-2, 1-1 LAC) got their only touchdown on Kaleb Smith’s 52-yard gallop on the game’s final play and finished with 108 total yards on 35 plays.

Related: 'It's all about everyone.' Penn cruises to win over South Bend Saint Joseph Friday night

About the only thing the Bobcats couldn’t do was score on the two-point conversions. They were 0 for 5 on extra-point attempts.

“We’re definitely going to work on that this week,” Kinzie laughed.

Players of the game

The Brandywine offensive line of sophomore center Drew McKee, senior guard Gavin Schoff, junior guard Tommy Killilea, senior tackle Joshuah Patrolia, senior tackle Charles McLaurin, sophomore tackle Aiden Yarbrough and freshman tight end Will Hubbard.

Yes, indeed, junior fullback Carter Sobecki ran for a game-high 114 yards and four touchdowns. But even he knew who deserved game balls — his offensive line, who controlled the block for more than 30 minutes of the game.

“Our offensive line was VERY good,” said the 6-foot, 190-pound Sobecki.

“They came out and were very physical,” Dowagiac coach Duane Davis understated. “They took it right to us. You’ve got to commend their coaching staff. Justin (Kinzie) got them going.”

Tough to swallow

The Chieftains certainly didn’t look like a team which was on a four-game winning streak coming into the contest. If you take away Smith’s 52-yard touchdown on the final play of the game, Dowagiac managed just another 56 yards in total offense (26 rushing and 30 passing).

“We have to work on our mentality,” Davis said. “We got off the bus worrying about distractions (it was Brandywine’s Homecoming) instead of worrying about football.”

And it didn’t help that their Chieftains' 1-2 offensive punch of quarterback Isaiah Fitchett (chest) and running back Justin Bannow (sprained ankle) missed long stretches of the game.

“This is on me,” added Davis after the loss which also saw the Chieftains lose their composure with 10 penalties for 84 yards (Brandywine had just one for 10 yards). “But this is going to get fixed.”

Up next

Brandywine hits the road next Friday to play conference opponent Benton Harbor (2-4, 1-1 LAC), a 27-16 loser at Richland Gull Lake in a non-conference game. Dowagiac returns home to meet conference foe Berrien Springs (3-2, 2-0 LAC), a 35-14 winner over conference foe Buchanan.

BRANDYWINE 30, DOWAGIAC 7

At Selge Field

Dowagiac 0 0 0 7 —7 Brandywine 6 12 6 6 —30

SCORING PLAYS

FIRST QUARTER

B: Carter Sobecki 27-yard rush at 7:52 (run failed)

SECOND QUARTER

B: Sobecki 25-yard rush at 10:07 (run failed)

B: Sobecki 1-yard rush at 4:09 (run failed)

THIRD QUARTER

B: Kaeden Warfield 26-yard rush at 2:17 (run failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

B: Sobecki 1-yard rush at 2:07 (pass failed)

D: Kaleb Smith 52-yard rush at 0:00 (Jacob Rial kick)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Brandywine football breaks losing streak with win over Dowagiac