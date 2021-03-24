Brandt: 'There's nothing not to love' about the Buffalo Bills

Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas is keeping expectations low heading into the Miami Open but said the absence of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the tournament gives players like him a better chance for success. The 22-year-old Greek, who is ranked fifth, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month and the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday, in a solid start to what he hopes will be his breakthrough year. Australian Open champion and world number one Djokovic withdrew from the tournament to spend more time with his family while Nadal is recovering from injuries and Federer is using the time to work his way back to the tour.