Brandt: Cardinals need to make the playoffs this year
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the Arizona Cardinals roster after free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Signing WR John Brown named best move of offseason for Raiders
The Falcons need to improve their run game and are poaching a back from a division rival in an effort to do it. Multiple reports indicate Mike Davis will sign with the Falcons on a two-year contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is worth $5.5 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed [more]
The Falcons have signed free agent OLB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning.
Jerry Jones didn’t have unique information about the money that was coming from the TV networks. The real question is whether he had any idea that the broader free-agency market would be as soft as it has become. Reflecting on the first eight days of free agency and, seven days before that, the Cowboys’ decision [more]
This story originally appeared on NASCAR.com on Sept. 30, 2020: Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday afternoon that the NASCAR Cup Series spring race at the .533-mile short track will be contested on dirt. It will be the first premier series event on a dirt track in more than 50 years. NASCAR historian Ken Martin presents […]
The Lakers rely on spacing even when LeBron James is healthy, and his absence exposes one of their biggest weaknesses.
Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards has turned heads with his play over the last several weeks.
Oh, Noah Gragson, what have you done now? Nothing, according to NASCAR, which went with a no-call by not penalizing Gragson for backing into Daniel Hemric's car on pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend. Nobody was fined, either, for the post-race scuffle after that led to Gragson throwing punches at another driver for the second time in eight months.
Ortiz outboxed former world champion Maurice Hooker most of the way and then picked it up when he needed to, dropping Hooker at the end of the sixth and stopping him 36 seconds into the seventh.
Monday March 22 — Calella to Calella, 178.4km Chris Froome endured a chastening day on Monday when the four-time Tour de France winner was dropped on the final climb of the first stage at the Volta a Catalunya, before rolling over the finishing line 8min 30sec behind the winner and 8min 14sec adrift of the main contenders. Win a fifth Tour? On this form Froome will struggle to finish in the top 50 Competing in his second race for Israel Start-up Nation following his move from Ineos Grenadiers, Froome, 35, told reporters on Monday he had just returned from an altitude camp and was not expecting to be challenging in Spain, but was "hoping to see some progression". During last month's UAE Tour, Froome laboured before finishing 22 minutes behind Tadej Pogacar leaving many questioning his ability to win a record-equalling fifth Tour. Following a career-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, Froome has struggled to regain the form that made him the most successful grand tour rider of his generation. The latest setback for Froome came as Spanish team Movistar put riders on the front of the peloton on the category one Port de Santa Fe del Montseny climb. As the pace increased a number of fastmen, including Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), were dropped, as was Froome who lost contact shortly beyond the summit of the relatively benign looking climb.
Roger Penske expressed optimism Monday about Brad Keselowski’s future with Team Penske, saying that contract talks were headed down a positive path. Penske’s remarks came in a Monday video conference, one day after Ryan Blaney scored Team Penske’s first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 84-year-old team owner discussed […]
Gragson reversed his car into Hemric's while crew members were working on Hemric's car. But NASCAR said it determined that Gragson's move wasn't intentional.
For the first time since he was eight years old, Rory McIlroy has signed up with a new swing coach. The four-time major winner has cemented his relationship with Pete Cowen as he tries to recover his form in time for The Masters, the season’s first major that begins two weeks on Thursday. Cowen has worked in an unofficial basis with McIlroy before, but only when his long-time guru Michael Bannon has not been present at a tournament. Most recently, the much-lauded Yorkshireman was seen with McIlroy on the range at Bay Hill and then at Sawgrass a fortnight ago. Cowen told reporters that he “was just giving Rory my opinion” and pointed out that he has known him since he was a consultant coach to the Ireland amateur youth team. Yet now Cowen is being employed on an official basis, as Mcllroy seeks to benefit from the expertise that has brought 10 majors and more than 275 Tour wins in the last quarter of a century. The story of Rory McIlroy's dreaded 'two-way' miss Cowen’s roster has featured the likes of Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood and currently includes Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter. Telegraph Sport broke the news of Cowen's appointment on Monday evening after it emerged that the the four-time major champion has told fellow pros of his “change in direction” in hiring him. McIlroy's agent, Sean O'Flaherty, subsequently confirmed to ESPN that the coach "is an addition to Rory's performance team." The news will lead to raised eyebrows, not least because of the longevity of the McIlroy-Bannon partnership. “Michael knows my swing better than anyone knows it, inside out,” Mcilroy remarked, as recently as July.
The NHL has postponed Edmonton's game at Montreal after two Canadiens players were placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi became Montreal’s first players to enter the protocol since the season began on Jan. 13. The league listed 10 players in the protocol, with the Los Angeles Kings still awaiting their test results.
Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.
