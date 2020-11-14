Brands Hatch BTCC: Hill leads practice, Sutton heads title chasers
Jake Hill topped the single free practice session for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch, with Ash Sutton the quickest of the title contenders.
Habitual BTCC free practice pacesetter Hill was as quick out of the blocks as ever, and lapped his AmD-run MB Motorsport Honda Civic Type R considerably quicker than the opposition on a wet track.
The one-hour session began with no rain falling, but with intermittent light sprinkles of rain the track never really got any quicker, even though chinks of blue sky began to appear beyond the outer paddock-skirting M20.
Hill ended up 0.225 seconds - a large margin on the Indy Circuit - ahead of the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of Sutton.
Sutton enters the weekend nine points adrift of championship leader Colin Turkington in his bid for a second BTCC title, and the Infiniti looked very malleable in the wet conditions, allowing its drivers to really attack.
While Sutton was second fastest, team-mate Aiden Moffat was fourth.
"So far so good - I mustn't grumble," said Sutton, whose car is crewed by his old BMR Engineering Subaru technicians.
"We've always had a very good car in the wet regardless - that's something we've carried over from what we did with the Subaru.
"That was a very good session."
Third in the championship and very much in contention, Dan Cammish was sandwiched in between the two Infinitis in third spot with his Team Dynamics-run Honda, in which he appeared to be really attacking.
Tom Ingram, currently fourth in the standings, is in the picture too with fifth position in the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla.
Sixth place went to the last of the title contenders, Motorbase Performance Ford Focus driver Rory Butcher, although the Scot only has the slenderest of mathematical chances of the championship.
Butcher was backed up nicely by Motorbase Ford team-mate Ollie Jackson, who was seventh fastest.
That was despite Jackson losing it into Clearways early in the session and backing into the tyre wall, although the Motorbase squad had him back out again without too much loss of time.
The Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30s both made it into the top 10, with the ever-hard-charging Chris Smiley eighth fastest and Senna Proctor 10th, either side of the BTC Racing Honda of Josh Cook, who had an off late in the session.
Championship leader Turkington was 14th fastest, with the sister West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant 11th.
The team said it did not use any new tyres in the session, with WSR supremo Dick Bennetts adding: "Colin's got a bit of understeer, but he doesn't push that hard until he has to."
BTCC Brands Hatch Indy practice results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Jake Hill
AmD Tuning
Honda
54.678s
2
Ash Sutton
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
0.225s
3
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.330s
4
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
0.376s
5
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
0.393s
6
Rory Butcher
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.515s
7
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.610s
8
Chris Smiley
Excelr8 Motorsport
Hyundai
0.753s
9
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
1.024s
10
Senna Proctor
Excelr8 Motorsport
Hyundai
1.039s
11
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
1.048s
12
Tom Chilton
BTC Racing
Honda
1.078s
13
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1.111s
14
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1.125s
15
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
1.202s
16
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.207s
17
Michael Crees
BTC Racing
Honda
1.452s
18
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.530s
19
Andy Neate
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1.641s
20
Glynn Geddie
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.691s
21
Nicolas Hamilton
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.702s
22
Sam Osborne
AmD Tuning
Honda
1.838s
23
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
BMW
2.056s
24
Paul Rivett
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
2.210s
25
Bradley Philpot
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
2.358s
26
Jack Butel
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
2.489s
27
Ethan Hammerton
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
2.629s
