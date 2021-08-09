All the Brands Available at Sephora at Kohl’s
The Sephora at Kohl’s partnership has made its debut.
The two retailers have revealed their first shop-in-shop location at a Kohl’s location in Ramsey, N.J., on Aug. 6 after announcing their partnership in December. The partnership brings more than 125 prestige beauty brands to the mid-tier department store, with 70 more shop-in-shop locations set to open nationwide this month. By 2023, there will be 850 locations.
The Sephora at Kohl’s partnership is just the latest major deal in the beauty industry. Last month, Ulta Beauty and Target revealed their shop-in-shop partnership, which brings more than 50 beauty brands to 100-plus Target locations across the country.
As the Sephora at Kohl’s partnership continues to roll out this month, WWD breaks down the complete list of beauty brands across makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance that will be available at the shops-in-shop. Read on for more.
Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Bareminerals
Beautyblender
Benefit Cosmetics
Bite Beauty
Blinc
Buxom
Charlotte Tilbury
Cinema Secrets
Clinique
Estée Lauder
Fenty Beauty
Grande Cosmetics
Huda Beauty
Iconic London
Ilia
It Cosmetics
Kaja
Kosas
KVD Beauty
Lancôme
Laura Mercier
Make Up For Ever
Makeup by Mario
Merit
Milk Makeup
Nars
Natasha Denona
One/Size by Patrick Starrr
Patrick Ta
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Saie
Sephora Collection
Smashbox
Stila
Tarte
Too Faced
Tower 28
Urban Decay
Velour Lashes
Violet Voss
Skin Care
Belif
Biossance
Caudalie
Clinique
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Dr. Jart+
Drunk Elephant
Estée Lauder
Farmacy
Fenty Skin
First Aid Beauty
Foreo
Fresh
Glamglow
Glow Recipe
Herbivore Botanicals
Hum Nutrition
Innbeauty Project
Innisfree
Isle of Paradise
It Cosmetics
JLo Beauty
Josie Maran
Kate Somerville
Kiehl’s
Kora Organics
Lancôme
Laneige
Mario Badescu
Milk Makeup
Ole Henriksen
Origins
Paula’s Choice
Peace Out
Peter Thomas Roth
Philosophy
Ren Clean Skincare
Sephora Collection
Shiseido
Skinfix
Sol de Janeiro
St. Tropez
Strivectin
Summer Fridays
Sunday Riley
Supergoop!
Tan-Luxe
Tatcha
The Inkey List
The Ordinary
The Original Makeup Eraser
Youth to the People
Hair Care
Amika
Bio Ionic
Briogeo
Bumble and bumble
Drybar
IGK
Moroccanoil
Olaplex
Ouai
Fragrance
Armani Beauty
Burberry
Calvin Klein
Carolina Herrera
Chloé
Clean Reserve
Dolce & Gabbana
Estée Lauder
Gucci
Juicy Couture
Juliette Has a Gun
Lancôme
Maison Margiela
Marc Jacobs
Nest
Paco Rabanne
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Tom Ford
Valentino
Viktor & Rolf
Yves Saint Laurent
