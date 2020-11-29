Brandon Wilson sets Bengals record with 103-yard TD return vs. Giants
With Joe Burrow out, the Cincinnati Bengals needed big plays from lots of guys to be competitive at all on Sunday against the New York Giants. It turns out one of those guys was defensive back Brandon Wilson who took a kickoff back 103 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter of his team's Week 12 tilt. According to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., that registered as the longest play in Bengals history, surpassing a 1997 kickoff return by Eric Bieniemy