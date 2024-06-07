Brandon Williams writes emotional message after Manchester United release

Brandon Williams has shared an emotional video and statement after being released by Manchester United.

The Reds announced their retained list on Wednesday when it became clear that Williams would not be given a new contract this summer when his current deal expires

Williams, 23, leaves Old Trafford as an academy graduate. The left-back made his senior debut in September 2019. His Premier League debut came on 20 October 2022 against Liverpool at Old Trafford as a late substitute.

A month later he scored his first goal for Ten Hag’s side in a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.

The video shared by Williams features Adele’s Hometown Glory track. He captioned the Instagram post with the following message: “Since the age of 7, this Manchester United football club has been part of my life from the cliff to Carrington day in and day out.

“But to have been able to make brothers which will last a lifetime I want to thank my teammates, especially the ones I’ve shared the past 17 years with.

“Thank you to the staff the kitmen, maintenance workers, security, and physios I could go on and on you were all amazing and of course the coaches.

“Then most importantly THANKYOU to you fans the backbone of the club the reason we work so hard to be able to perform at the highest level because you all deserve it.

“Watch this space! OVERANDOUT. ONCE A RED ALWAYS A RED.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Williams (@branwilliams)

Williams had two loan spells during his time at United with the first being with Norwich during the 2021/22 season.

And last summer he joined Ipswich Town, but only managed to make 17 appearances under Kieran McKenna. Williams had injury problems and well as issues away from the pitch, therefore, his second loan didn’t quite go to plan.

We would like to wish Williams the best of luck for the future.

