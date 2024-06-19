Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader over Mitchell Black teeners

Jun. 19—MITCHELL — Brandon Valley powered past the Mitchell Black 14-and-under teeners baseball team for a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Drake Field.

Behind an offense that produced six total innings with at least three runs across the two contests, Brandon Valley claimed wins of 7-3 and 18-10.

Mitchell Black's offense was kept in check during Game 1, as the Brandon pitching duo of Keeton Elder and Caden Callahan limited the lineup to two total hits and walked four batters. Leading 4-3 after four innings, Brandon Valley scored three runs in the fifth to widen its lead to the final margin.

Ian Weber and Ethan Hegg picked up one hit each, with Hegg adding a walk and one run scored. Nolan Widstrom and Gage Schmidt also scored one run apiece. Stratton Forst and Bailor Kristensen made their way on base multiple times each without recording a hit, as Forst walked once and was hit by a pitch and Kristensen was twice hit by pitch.

Widstrom offered 3 1/3 innings in a start on the mound, with Weber tossing 2 2/3 innings of relief, though he was credited with the pitching loss.

Both offenses erupted to produce a Game 2 shootout, including a quick start from Mitchell Black on the way to an 8-3 edge through three innings. However, Brandon Valley rallied for nine runs in the fourth and added three each in the fifth and sixth.

Kristensen paced the Mitchell Black offense with three hits and one RBI, as Forst and Weber each added two RBIs. Hegg, Forst and Widstrom all scored two runs, as the offense was fueled by nine hits and eight walks drawn. On the mound, Kristensen got the start and went three innings, allowing four runs (one earned).

Lincoln McInerny had a four-RBI game for Brandon Valley.

Mitchell Black (3-9) is on the road for a matchup with Sanford Sports Academy White 14U for its next action on Friday, June 21.