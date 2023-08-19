Brandon Valley senior Navarro Schunke returns from injury with new perspective

Navarro Schunke (74) is going to be one of the leaders in the trenches for Brandon Valley in 2023.

Navarro Schunke has been told that he could be a Division I athlete all his life, but he never took those words too seriously.

He zoned it out and thought people were talking just to talk, but now he holds multiple DI football offers, including two from Auburn and Tennessee.

He couldn’t believe what he'd heard all his life until he started hearing from coaches and actually getting scholarship offers.

More: 3 Brandon Valley football players to know heading into the 2023 SD high school football season

“That kind of made me realize that I could do something big,” Schunke said.

At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Schunke is the prototype multi-sport athlete, a star offensive lineman at Brandon Valley and a four-time state wrestling champion.

Schunke spent his early years when he was training wrestling up a few years. He'd have to wrestle high schoolers because it was too difficult to find boys his age that were his size, but Schunke wishes they had.

“I didn't want to get beat every day. I got beat bad.” Schunke recalled Friday during practice. “But that's probably (what) taught me like, no matter who's in front of me, I can do something. I don't have to be … afraid of anyone now, because of those circumstances.”

Navarro Schunke (74) missed all of last season with a back injury.

Battling through injury

The senior missed the entirety of his junior football season with a bulging disk in his back, only able to watch from the sidelines as his team went 4-6.

He started the rehab process but quickly realized his back wasn’t reacting how it was supposed to and ended up needing to have back surgery. After the operation, he couldn’t carry anything over 10 pounds, twist, turn or bend over.

While he couldn’t do anything physically, Schunke wanted to stay mentally locked into football. He studied film and “learned basically every offensive line position,” including wide receiver routes.

More: Harrisburg football using sting of state championship loss to fuel 2023 season

Now that he’s feeling healthy again he has a different perspective on how special it is to be back in fall football camp.

“Now that I'm healed, I actually feel good,” Schunke said. “(Being in camp) feels different from anything else, because I feel like I haven't been back in so long, so there’s nothing like it really.”

Navarro Schunke (74) high fives another player at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Schunke holds scholarship offers from two SEC schools: Auburn and Tennessee.

He also said he thinks he can use what he learned in his time away to make him more dangerous than he was before. Now with an improved understanding of the game, he can help teach the offensive line or make in-game adjustments.

Navarro Schunke (74) gets set for a play during a preseason practice at Brandon Valley HS.

Brandon Valley football coach Matthew Christensen is just glad to have Schunke back healthy.

“Great leadership, amazing charisma, wonderful sense of humor, physical traits that are rare,” Christensen said of what Schunke brings to the team. “He's been chosen to just have more physical ability than a lot of people.”

Christensen said Schunke stood out to him pretty early. He had a growth spurt the summer before his freshman year and came into camp able to block seniors with ease. But it wasn’t just the size and strength that stood out to Christensen, he’d seen that before. What he hadn't seen was the “flexibility and nimbleness” for a player Schunke's size.

More: Sioux Falls Christian football looking to solidify offensive line and compete against the top teams in their class

With Schunke and the experience Brandon Valley is returning, both Christensen and Schunke believe this could be the year the Lynx capture a state championship.

“I feel like we're going all the way because of just the way this team is and how this camp has been compared to last year's team,” Schunke said. “It's a whole different story.”

More: Here are 3 Garretson football players you should know heading into the 2023 season

Brandon Valley takes on O'Gorman in the Dakota Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Brandon Valley senior Navarro Schunke returns from injury with new perspective