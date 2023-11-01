Brandon Valley offensive lineman Navarro Schunke commits to Kansas State University

Brandon Valley's Navarro Schunke (74) reaches for the ball on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Brandon Valley offensive lineman and the No. 1 recruit in the state and four-star recruit, according to 247 sports Navarro Schunke announced his commitment to Kansas State University Monday night.

It’s official I’m committed to the Kansas State University I thank God in blessing me with this opportunity. Thank you to all my Friends Family and Coaches that have helped me reach my dreams thus far. #EMAW #GoWildcats @CoachCRiles pic.twitter.com/J5Ixzlh90f — NavarroS74 (@NavarroS74) October 30, 2023

Although he said he largely enjoyed the college recruitment process overall, the decision put the mounting pressure of the college recruitment behind him and removed a weight off Schunke’s 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame.

Schunke held offers from other Power 5 schools such as Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska and Wisconsin but will be a preferred walk-on at Kansas State. The people within the program that he met made the difference in his decision.

“Once you go around, you see a lot of similar things in places,” Schunke said. “But the people really make the places … They make you see that, kind of what you want for your future so it was really just the people and the coaches there.”

Navarro Schunke (74) high fives another player at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Schunke holds scholarship offers from two SEC schools: Auburn and Tennessee.

Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley was honest with Schunke through every step of the way, even when it wasn’t easy, like Schunke found out he’d have to join as a preferred walk-on.

“He kind of is like a coach I've had my whole life,” Schunke said of his relationship with Riley. “Every coach that I've had has been completely honest with me and situations where maybe I don't want them to be, but they are, in like tough truth situations. That was probably a big thing that he was just completely honest and straightforward with me about the whole thing.”

If the coaching staff and his visit peaked his interest, recent conversations with the program’s offensive lineman about their experience sold him. Now, he’s the latest South Dakota product to commit to a Power 5 program.

“Work hard in every situation,” Schunke said to other South Dakota athletes hoping to accomplish the same feat. “Just do what you need to do, especially in football, just do your job. Just you put in the work and keep yourself going. You'll get there.”

