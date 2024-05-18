Brandon Valley defeats Kernel baseball in Game 1 of playoff series

May 17—BRANDON, S.D. — Early offense helped third-seeded Brandon Valley hold off No. 14 seed Mitchell in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class A baseball playoff series on Friday night.

The Lynx edged out to a 2-0 lead through three innings and maintained the margin in a 3-1 win over the Kernels to pull within one game of the Class A state tournament. Game 2 is set for noon Saturday, with Game 3 to follow if necessary.

A sacrifice fly by Ryland Carroll in the first inning and an RBI single from Jackson Adams in the third staked Brandon Valley to its early advantage.

Peyton Mandel singled to lead off the fourth inning for Mitchell and stole second base. A Jaxson Hartman single, followed by a Gavin Jones RBI bunt groundout, brought Mandel around to score and slash the deficit in half. But the Lynx responded in the home half of the frame, as Brayden Knutson singled to restore the two-run cushion.

Mitchell brought the tying run to the plate in the fifth and sixth innings and had the tying run on base in the seventh, but Brandon Valley (17-12, 13-4 in Class A competition) shut down the threat each time. Aiden Zerr earned the pitching win after going all seven innings, finishing with five strikeouts while yielding two walks and five hits.

Mandel had two of Mitchell's five hits in the contest, with Hudson Borgan, Hartman and Conor Mattke providing the remaining three base knocks. Blake Brosz tossed all six innings for the Kernels (3-13) striking out four batters against zero walks, six hits and two earned runs.