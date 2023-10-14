Brandon Valley blasts shorthanded Jefferson 34-6

It was not the prettiest conditions in Howard Wood Field on Friday night when Brandon Valley battled Jefferson in an 11AAA clash.

It was raining hard enough, for long enough to create puddles on the track that circles the field and the few fans in attendance huddled together and covered themselves from head to toe in jackets and blankets and beanies to keep warm.

But on the field, Brandon Valley braved the storm and blasted Jefferson, the No. 3 team in 11AAA, 34-6.

“(They're) tougher than the conditions,” Brandon Valley football coach Matt Christensen said of his team after the big win.

The Lynx put their pedal to the medal almost immediately. After defensive stops from each side, Jefferson fumbled a punt which gifted the Lynx great field position. Starting at the 37-yard line, it was only a matter of time before Brandon Valley scored their first touchdown, and it was Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte who carried it 15 yards to get the Lynx on the board.

Later in the first, Brandon Valley quarterback Jack Thue threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Landon Dulaney to give his team a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Lynx continued to pour it on Jefferson, scoring two more touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game out of reach heading into halftime.

Thue completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 147 yards and had two touchdown passes. Dulaney finished the night with 112 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Here are three takeaways from Brandon Valley's win over Jefferson:

Gus Scott steps up

As surprisingly successful as Thue and Dulaney were linking up in the passing game through the terrible weather conditions, this game was won on the ground.

Through the first half Brandon Valley had outrushed Jefferson 112-28 with only one more carry.

With Levi Veskrna banged up and unable to play in this one, junior running back Gus Scott stepped in and did a tremendous job carrying the run game. Scott scored both touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Lynx a 28-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

"Gus Scott did a great job," Christensen said. "We're really proud of the way he ran, he ran really hard."

Scott finished with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Valley as a whole outrushed the Cavaliers 158-81.

A battle in the trenches

As much as we like to solely credit the running backs for big nights, it's the offensive line that opens up the gaps for backs to burst through.

On Friday night the Brandon Valley line made those gaps look as big as the ocean.

"(We had) a ton of great, great plays just staying on blocks," Christensen said. "You can't push, you have to block and stay on (them)."

No Thomas Heiberger for Jefferson

The Wisconsin commit was forced to watch his team get drubbed from the sideline and his impact on both ends was sorely missed.

Even with Heiberger out, Christensen said the Lynx remained focused on their own performance, not who was out.

"He's a difference maker," Christensen said of Heiberger. "He's a Big 10 player for a reason. I wish him well, hope he gets really healthy in a hurry, but we can never control the opponent. We just control how we play."

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Brandon Valley football blasts shorthanded Jefferson 34-6