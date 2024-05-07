Brandon Toranzo commits to Rutgers wrestling

Following an impressive season, Rutgers wrestling is expected to build on its success next season. That is partly due to its incoming recreating class, which now includes Brandon Toranzo. On Monday night, the Nutley High School product announced on social media that he had committed to Rutgers.

The New Jersey native joins Rutgers following an impressive high school career. In February, he made headlines due to his performance in the Region 3 Wrestling Finals. Toranzo won the heavyweight title in the tournament and took home Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.

Additionally, Toranzo has shown he can overcome whatever adversity is put in his path. He suffered his first loss during his senior season due to a medical forfeit. He had torn his ACL, which required months of rehab. Due to his determination, Toranzo was able to get back on the mat and will soon call Piscataway home.

For Rutgers, the addition of Toranzo is exciting news. Last season, they went 12-5 but struggled in conference play. Against Big Ten teams, they posted a 4-4 record. With Toranzo in the mix, they will be looking to reverse their luck and become a team that other schools in the conference don’t want to face.

While the start of Toranzo’s college career is months away, he is ready to make his mark. At the high school level, he showed that he was a talented athlete determined to make an impact at the next level.

