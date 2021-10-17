Brandon Tanev brings it in first Waiver Wired

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Nazem Kadri, who has been filling in for Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocol) on Colorado’s top line, is rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues. Anthony Cirelli, who occupies a top-six role on the Tampa Bay Lightning, is available in 72% of Yahoo leagues. Robby Fabbri (rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues) filled in on the top line of the Detroit Red Wings because of a suspension to Dylan Larkin and could stay there if Larkin’s injury prevents him from playing. New Jersey’s Jonathan Bernier (rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues) and Dallas’ Braden Holtby (rostered in 29% of Yahoo leagues) are decent options if you are seeking help between the pipes.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

Now, for the first waiver suggestions of the year:

Brandon Tanev (Seattle) - LW, RW - Rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues

Tanev was productive for Pittsburgh last season despite being limited to 32 appearances and it appears as though he has carried over some of that momentum into this year. Tanev has netted three goals through three games with the expansion Seattle Kraken. He got the first game-winning goal for the franchise in a two-goal performance against Nashville on Thursday. Tanev has also filled the stat sheet with seven shots, 11 hits and two blocks. The trio of Tanev, Ryan Donato and Morgan Geekie has been stellar for the Kraken to open their season.

Moritz Seider (Detroit) - D - Rostered in 21% of Yahoo leagues

Story continues

Seider was projected to make an impact during his first season in the NHL and the 20-year-old hasn’t disappointed. He has topped 20 minutes of ice time in both of Detroit’s matches, while contributing three assists, three hits, one shot and one block. Seider, who has been working on the second power-play unit, registered his first point on the man advantage on Saturday. The 2020-21 SHL Defenseman of the Year has tremendous value in keeper formats and he is showing that he is more than worthy of being an option in redraft leagues as well.

Kyle Palmieri (NY Islanders) - LW, RW - Rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues

Palmieri has been playing on the top line of the New York Islanders this season alongside Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. He has also been utilized on the top power-play combination. Palmieri collected two assists in the team’s season opener. He has seven shots, one hit and one block through two outings. Palmieri will have plenty of chances to add to his totals this week, as the Islanders will play four times.

Erik Cernak (Tampa Bay) - D - Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues

Cernak has had a great start to the year with two assists, nine shots, nine hits and four blocks. He has topped 20 minutes of playing time in each appearance and logged 25:22 of ice time on Saturday. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay plays just two games this coming week. Still, if Cernak’s offensive game continues to develop then he will provide fantasy managers with a solid multi-category contributor.

Marcus Foligno (Minnesota) - LW, RW - Rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues

Foligno showed up on Waiver Wired a few times last season during what was a career year for him. He is off to another strong start in 2021-22 with one goal, one assist, two shots and six hits in two games. Foligno also ranks first in the league with 19 penalty minutes. It appears as though he will be a good contributor, especially in banger formats, from Minnesota's second line again this season.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NHL Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Max Domi (Columbus) - C, LW - Rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues

Domi was initially expected to be sidelined until December following offseason shoulder surgery, but a quicker than expected recovery put him in the lineup before the end of the preseason. He accounted for one goal and two assists in the Columbus season opener and he earned a helper in the team’s overtime win over Seattle on Saturday. His average ice time per game of 12:17 is a bit concerning, but his productive start overshadows that and it stands to reason that his playing time should increase soon. Domi is just two years removed from 72-point performance in 2019-20. Returning to that scoring pace will be difficult, but it isn’t out of the question either and he is worth monitoring at the very least following an encouraging start.

Rasmus Sandin (Toronto) - D - Rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues

Sandin is poised to play in his first full NHL season and he is off to a strong start. In three games, he has chipped in two assists, seven shots, seven hits and one block. Sandin has been working on the second power-play unit and one of his helpers came on the man advantage. He was utilized on top combination at times last year. Sandin has plenty of offensive upside and his uptick in hits will give some additional fantasy appeal.

Mikael Granlund (Nashville) - C, RW - Rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues

Granlund was a good source of secondary offense for the Predators last season and he started the 2021-22 campaign with a three-point effort. He has accounted for one goal, two assists, three shots and one hit through two matches. Granlund has been centering the second line between Eeli Tolvanen and Luke Kunin. He also gets exposure to Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi on Nashville’s top power-play combination. Nashville has a busy schedule this week with four games on tap.

Danton Heinen (Pittsburgh) - LW, RW - Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues

Heinen has been one of the players helping to lead the charge for the shorthanded Penguins early in the 2021-22 campaign. He has scored a goal in each of the first three games of the year, while adding eight shots, three hits and two blocks. Heinen has been skating on the top line with Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel. When Sidney Crosby, who is inching his way back from offseason wrist surgery, returns there is a chance that Heinen stays on the top line because of an injury to Bryan Rust.

Jakob Silfverberg (Anaheim) - RW - Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues

Silfverberg is healthy again after getting hip surgery for a lingering issue last season. He has looked much better in the early going of the 2021-22 campaign. Silfverberg has been productive with one goal, two assists and eight shots through two games. Anaheim has a busy schedule this coming week with four games.

Honorable mention:

William Eklund (San Jose) - LW - Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues

Eklund made his NHL debut in San Jose’s season opener on Saturday. He picked up an assist on a power-play goal by Tomas Hertl, while being credited with one shot, one hit and one block in just over 14 minutes of action. Playing alongside Hertl and Rudolfs Balcers on the second line will put the 19-year-old forward in a situation to succeed right off the bat. Eklund, who was the seventh overall pick in 2021, has all the tools to be a successful offensive player.