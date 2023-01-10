Brandon Staley's aggressive coaching decisions part of establishing 'our way' culture for Chargers

Brandon Staley has tried to establish a culture since the day he was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach in January 2021.

The mantra he uses is, “our way.”

“As the leader of the team since I got hired, what I was trying to do is set the example every day for what we want our team to look like. My big thing coming here was our way, which is relationships and competition. Making sure that you’re living that mission statement every single day and that you’re the example,” Staley told USA TODAY Sports. “I know that’s been on my mind when I wake up and go to sleep.”

Staley is 19-15 in two seasons as Chargers head coach, going 10-7 this year en route to the playoffs.

'Our way' necessitates unconventional decisions

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talks to quarterback Justin Herbert during a game this season.

Part of Staley’s way is making unconventional decisions. He’s built a reputation for being aggressive on fourth downs. The Chargers had 29 fourth-down attempts in the regular season, the second most in the AFC, and he boldly elected to go for a game-winning two-point conversion instead of settling for an extra point to tie in Week 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals. Staley’s gamble paid off for a win in Arizona, much like more than half of the team’s fourth-down attempts (51.7% conversion rate).

“To me, you have to establish a mindset within a football team. The biggest thing is you’re not afraid to fail and you’re gonna try to play the game on your terms and not somebody else’s,” Staley said. “The way we play, we want to dictate the terms of the game – force teams to defend us and not the other way around. And then, showing the confidence that you have in your whole football team.”

Staley’s in-game choices again came to the forefront in a meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos when he chose to play his starters for most of the contest despite having the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs secured. Wide receiver Mike Williams (back) and Kenneth Murray Jr. (stinger) left with injuries but both are projected to play Saturday, Staley indicated.

“Those decisions are mine," Staley said. "Obviously, collaborating with our coaching staff, front office and ownership. (Sunday) is an example of the tough side of the NFL, balancing competition and keeping your team as healthy as possible going into the playoffs and trying to build a culture within a football team and organization, and how you want to do things. We were trying to strike that balance (Sunday).”

Justin Herbert supports Staley

Quarterback Justin Herbert is fully behind Staley’s in-game coaching choices, including the decision to play the starters for most of Week 18’s game.

“I know everyone on this team wanted to go out and compete (Sunday). They wanted to battle. We believe in the front office and the coaching staff. Whatever they decided, we’re behind them 100 percent,” Herbert said. “We love this game, we love to be able to compete with each other, we have a special locker room.”

Coincidentally, Staley’s coaching choices are influenced by the fact that he possesses Herbert on the roster. Herbert has the most passing yards (14,089) and most combined touchdowns (102) in NFL history for a player in his first three seasons.

“He’s one of the top players in the NFL, not just one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s one of the top players in the NFL,” Staley said of Herbert. “There’s no ceiling for a guy like Justin Herbert.As fierce and as competitive as he is, the way that he attacks his game each and every day. He’s gonna get better and better and better. I’m excited for him to lead us.”

This Saturday, Staley and Herbert will lead a Chargers franchise making its first playoff appearance since 2018. Saturday’s AFC wild-card battle versus the Jacksonville Jaguars will be Staley’s first playoff game as a head coach and Herbert’s postseason debut.

USA TODAY Sports asked Staley if he’s feeling pressure to win in advance of Saturday’s playoff matchup. It should come as no surprise that Staley responded in his own unique way.

“Where I feel the pressure is just to perform every day at a high level. Every day in the NFL, there’s the expectation is to perform,” Staley said. “I want to perform at a high level for everyone in our organization. That’s where my mindset is, to perform at my best for the people who are in the organization – whether it’s a coach, player, staff and fans. That’s what you want to be able to do.”

