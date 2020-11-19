Brandon Staley has waited a long time for the chance to stop Tom Brady

Cameron DaSilva
In his first season as a defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley has been tasked with drawing up game plans to stop Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen. Admittedly, it hasn’t been the toughest slate of quarterbacks thus far, but it’s about to get much tougher.

On Monday night, he and the Rams will take on the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. Despite being 43 years old, Brady hasn’t lost any of the juice he showed when he was with the Patriots, and is now leading the NFL in pass attempts for the Bucs.

Staley, 37, has watched Brady from afar for a long time, but not just as a fan. He’s thought about this opportunity his entire life. At least, that’s what he told reporters on Thursday in advance of Rams-Bucs in Week 11.

Staley apparently wasn’t kidding when he made that claim, which just goes to show how committed and passionate he is about football. Brady has had a long, decorated career in the NFL and Staley has seen him develop into a Hall of Famer since he first came onto the map in college at Michigan.

Brady has far better weapons now than he probably ever had with the Patriots. He’s throwing to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, making him as dangerous as ever.

The Rams have the secondary and pass rushers to keep Brady in check, but much of this game will come down to whether Staley’s scheme can counter Tampa Bay’s strengths.

