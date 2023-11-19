Brandon Staley tells reporters: I'm calling the Chargers' defense, so you can stop asking

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is sick of being asked about his team's defensive play calling.

Asked after today's loss to the Packers whether the Chargers might have a change in their defensive play calling, Staley grew visibly angry as he told reporters to stop asking him that.

"You can stop asking that question. I'm going to be calling the defenses, so we're clear. So you don't have to ask that again," Staley said.

It's a valid question, though, because the Chargers' defense is struggling. Today against the Packers, the Chargers allowed quarterback Jordan Love to have perhaps the best game of his career, as Love threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. In last week's 41-38 loss to the Lions, the Chargers simply had no answer for Detroit's offense.

These back-to-back losses have dropped the Chargers from 4-4 to 4-6, and it's fair to say they're now long shots to make the playoffs. And if the Chargers don't make the playoffs, there's a good chance that someone else will be their defensive play caller — and someone else will be their head coach — next year.