Brandon Staley says Keenan Allen’s hamstring “not responding” as hoped

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will not practice Wednesday, coach Brandon Staley said.

Allen has played only two games and now his availability for Sunday’s game against the Falcons is in question. The Chargers already know they won’t have receiver Mike Williams, who has a high-ankle sprain.

Allen injured his hamstring in the season opener and aggravated it in practice before the Week 4 game against the Texans. He returned in Week 7 to play 23 snaps and made two catches for 11 yards.

“He did his workout Monday morning. He did a rehab session, or whatever you want to call it, a training session, in the morning,” Staley said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re just being careful with him. Nothing happened in that game. There was no setback. It just hasn’t responded the way we had hoped, and that’s the truth. We’re just trying to get him back. It’s in a tricky area. We just want to make sure that when he goes out there, he has full confidence to play his game. That’s what we’re trying to establish, is to get him healthy.”

Receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham cleared concussion protocol.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is making progress, but he remains week to week rather than day to day.

