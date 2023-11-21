Brandon Staley says he isn't feeling any extra pressure this week

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley sounded like a man under pressure when he spoke to reporters after Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Staley snapped that "you can stop asking that question" when asked if he would give up defensive play-calling duties after another dismal performance by the unit because the loss was a result of the way the entire team played. The loss dropped the Chargers to 4-6, which isn't where they wanted to be after making the playoffs last season and Staley was asked at his Monday press conference if the entire state of affairs left him feeling "extra pressure" heading into Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

"I feel the same every time I've ever coached a game in the NFL," Staley said. "I feel that this is the biggest game of my life, which is how I've approached every game I've competed in my whole life. That's the approach that I've brought my whole life. That's the approach I've brought here. I expect for us to come and compete at a high level this week."

Staley said he thinks things are "wide open" when asked if a return to the playoffs was still an attainable goal, but another loss will make for some long odds for a team that hasn't shown any sign that it can be a consistent winner. That's not great for a coach's job security and calls for change will only get louder if they hit December with a 4-7 record.