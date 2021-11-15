Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams had 31 catches for 471 yards and six touchdowns in the first five games of the season, but his production has tailed off in the last four contests.

Williams has 10 catches for 137 yards and no scores during a stretch that has seen the Chargers go 1-3. Williams had swelling in his knee heading into the first of those four games — a 34-6 loss to the Ravens — and head coach Brandon Staley was asked if that contributed to Williams’ diminished numbers.

“The knee is not an issue. It’s a non-factor,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

The Chargers were 4-1 during Williams’ hot start to the season and finding a way to get him going again would likely help the Chargers push their way back up the ladder in the AFC playoff race.

Brandon Staley: Knee “a non-factor” in Mike Williams’ diminished production originally appeared on Pro Football Talk