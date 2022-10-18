Cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Chargers, but he wasn’t on the field for much of Monday night’s win over the Broncos.

Jackson was benched at halftime of the 19-16 overtime win and replaced by Mike Davis. Jackson was flagged for pass interference early in the first quarter and head coach Brandon Staley responsible for blown coverages on a touchdown pass to Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich and a long pickup by wide receiver KJ Hamler.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change,” Staley said, via Gavino Borquez of USAToday.com.

Jackson missed the first two games of the year with an ankle injury and he was not as effective as hoped in his first three games with the team. Monday night was a new low and one of the questions the team will face moving forward is whether to go right back to Jackson as a starting corner.

Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson wasn’t good enough, we felt we needed to make a change originally appeared on Pro Football Talk