Brandon Staley doesn't know what his future holds after Chargers' debacle vs. Raiders

Last week, Los Angeles Chargers fans were calling for head coach Brandon Staley's job. The chorus will only be getting louder after Thursday night's debacle.

The Chargers gave up a franchise record 63 points in a 63-21 blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had a franchise-best 42-0 lead at halftime on their way to setting the team single-game scoring record. And Vegas was coming off a game where it got shut out 3-0 by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chargers had five total turnovers in the loss, including three in the first half. The Raiders scored 35 points off those turnovers.

“It’s just one of those games where nothing went right for us. We have a good group of guys but it’s just one of those games where all three phases the worst thing happened to us,” Staley said postgame. “It’s a reflection on all of us.”

Following the Chargers’ lackluster performance, Staley was asked if he expects to still be the team’s head coach on Friday.

“I don’t know that,” Staley answered.

When Staley was asked if he believes he deserves to remain the Chargers' coach, he replied: “yes." He then elaborated.

“I know what I’ve done here for three years, I know what I’ve put into this,” Staley said. “...I know the type of coach I am.”

Reporter: "Do you expect to be the coach here tomorrow?"



Brandon Staley: "I don't know that."



Reporter: "Do you think you should be?"



Brandon Staley: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/UG0LFJMBmY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2023

The loss dropped the Chargers to 5-9 this season. Los Angeles is limping to the finish line, having lost five of its last six games. Staley is 24-24 in three seasons as the Chargers' head coach with no playoff wins.

Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending fractured right index finger during their Week 14 loss. The Chargers hit rock bottom with Week 15's loss in Las Vegas.

“It was ugly. It was ugly all night,” Chargers veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack told reporters in the locker room. “This was embarrassing. This is probably one of the nastiest and ugliest losses of my career.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Chargers fire Brandon Staley? Coach is unsure about his future