Brandon Staley on Austin Ekeler: ‘We want this guy to be a Charger’

The Chargers gave running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade after the two parties failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

As of now, Ekeler remains a member of the team. And head coach Brandon Staley is hopeful that it stays that way.

“We’ve been in full communication with his team,” Staley told NFL Media’s Steve Wyche. “I think there’s alignment and a way forward. We want him to be a Charger. I think that that’s something that Tom [Telesco] has said. It’s something I’ve said. We want this guy to be a Charger.”

Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal in 2020. He is due to make $6.25 million this year. He is an important piece of the offense, but his positional value might not be seen as crucial enough by Los Angeles to be worth paying him as much as he is hoping for.

“We’re also respectful of his position, and we’re going to see where it goes. There’s going to be time now between now and our first game, and we’ll see what happens. But I know the Chargers feel very strongly about Austin Ekeler. He’s just been fantastic for us.”

Last season, Ekeler had 915 yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 carries and also led the Chargers with 107 catches and five receiving touchdowns. Ekeler has 38 total touchdowns in the past two seasons, which is the most among NFL skill players.

Ekeler has some leverage because he can hold out during training camp. And the Chargers aren’t in a position to find his replacement. Entering his age-28 season, Ekeler has enough juice to produce a couple more good years. He has missed only one game in the past two seasons.

