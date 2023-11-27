Brandon Staley: The AFC is wide open, to have a shot we need to beat New England

Brandon Staley does not think the 4-7 Chargers are out of the AFC playoff race. But he does think his team faces a must-win game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Staley said after Sunday's game that his team is focused only on the next game, against a Patriots team that has the worst record in the AFC.

"Our focus is on beating New England. That's where our focus needs to be. The AFC is wide open. It will be til the end, like it has been. The only way we're going to have a shot is if we beat New England. That's where our focus needs to be right now," Staley said.

Staley said he still believes in his team, which has to be considered a long shot to make the playoffs.

"We just have to hang tough," he said. "We're going to have to put this one behind us tomorrow and get on to New England."