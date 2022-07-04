Brandon Smith signs rookie contract with Carolina Panthers

Former Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith became the latest Penn State draft pick to officially sign his rookie contract last week. Smith, a fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers, signed his contract to officially begin his professional career.

Smith signed a four-year contract valued at $4.4 million and will be an unrestricted free agent beginning in 2026. Smith will be paid a base salary of $705,000 in the 2022 season. That annual base salary will increase to &870,000 in 2023, to $985,000 in 2024, and up to $1.1 million in 2025.

The Panthers have also given Smith a signing bonus of $756,548 that will be paid in even distributions of $189,137 annually over the course of his four-year contract. The signing bonus is guaranteed in full as well.

There are now just two Penn State players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft still to be signed by their teams. Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Atlanta Falcons) and safety Jaquan Brisker (Chicago Bears) are still unsigned.

List

Penn State football 2022 NFL draft player signing tracker

Related

2022 Penn State player gallery: WR Malick Meiga Conference realignment rumor mill: More Pac-12 teams preparing to leave? Paul Finebaum reacts to Big Ten expansion with USC and UCLA Bo Nickal may be one fight away from the UFC Penn State target is pushing back commitment date James Franklin's reaction to the Big Ten's latest expansion news What is Penn State's all-time record against USC and UCLA?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.