Brandon scores 23 to lift Canisius over Marist 85-69

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) -- Majesty Brandon had 23 points as Canisius got past Marist 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Brandon hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Malik Johnson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Canisius (11-19, 6-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacco Fritz added 10 points and eight rebounds. Scott Hitchon had five assists.

Jordan Jones had 19 points for the Red Foxes (7-22, 6-14), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Braden Bell added 15 points. Tyler Saint-Furcy had 11 points.

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Canisius defeated Marist 66-65 on Feb. 2. Canisius finishes out the regular season against Niagara at home on Friday. Marist finishes out the regular season against Rider on the road on Friday.

