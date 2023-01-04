Brandon Scherff: ‘We’ve got to bring our A-game’ vs. Titans defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of reasons to feel optimistic about their chances at beating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

For one, the Jaguars already beat the Titans in Nashville a few weeks ago, 36-22. On top of being at home in the rematch, Jacksonville will face Josh Dobbs, a career backup quarterback who made his first ever start last week.

But offensive team captain Brandon Scherff says the Jaguars can’t afford to take the Titans defense lightly.

“They’ve got a great D-line,” Scherff said of the Titans on Tuesday. “I think we had a hard time rushing the ball against them. Up front they’re really stout, they’re physical, so we’ve got to bring our A-game.”

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. managed only 32 rushing yards on 17 carries in the first game against the Titans, while JaMycal Hasty ran for just 13 yards on four carries.

The Titans defensive line is anchored by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who appears set to return Saturday after he was inactive Week 17. Tennessee also appears set to have its sack leader Denico Autry in the lineup after he was inactive during the first matchup against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has all the momentum in its favor after winning four straight, while Tennessee is reeling after six straight losses. But Scherff is right, the Titans defensive line is capable of making life difficult for the Jaguars.

