Some players who get franchise tags hold off on signing their tenders throughout the offseason, but that’s not the case for Washington right guard Brandon Scherff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Scherff is signing his tender from the team. If Scherff plays out the 2020 season under the terms of the tag, he’ll make a salary of $15.03 million.

Once the tender is signed, Scherff will be expected at all mandatory offseason work and training camp. Whether there is any offseason work remains up in the air and the training camp schedule could also be adjusted due to the restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scherff was one of 14 players to get franchise tags this offseason. He’s the first to sign his tender, although Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake has signed his transition tag.

Brandon Scherff will sign franchise tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk