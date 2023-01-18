The Jaguars had everyone on the practice field Wednesday.

Right guard Brandon Scherff sat out on Tuesday because of the abdomen injury that’s had him on the injury report in recent weeks, but he was back in action Wednesday. Scherff was listed as a limited participant.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) also returned for a limited session after being out entirely to start the week.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and center Luke Fortner (back) were limited participants in practice for the second straight day. Thursday will bring the final injury report of the week and the team’s injury designations for Saturday’s game in Kansas City.

Brandon Scherff returns to Jaguars practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk