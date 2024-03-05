Brandon Scherff, Rayshawn Jenkins could be next to go in Jacksonville

The Jaguars are creating cap space. It's starting with cornerback Darious Williams. It could continue with offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Both are in the final year of their respective contracts.

Jenkins is due to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $8.28 million in 2024. His cap number is $12.564 million. He'd leave behind $7.136 million in dead money, if released.

Scherff has a base salary of $15 million. His cap number is $23.967 million, and his release would result in a dead-money charge of $14.868 million.

The Jaguars are expected to apply the franchise tag to defensive end Josh Allen, before today's deadline for doing so.